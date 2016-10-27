Philanthropist late Haji Abdulla Saheb had donated 3.88 acres of land for the district government maternity and children’s hospital. A view of the southern side entrance to the hospital.

BRSHRI to construct super-specialty hospital on the same land

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Wednesday that the State government had decided to hand over of 3.88 acre of land, where the district government maternity and children’s hospital is located, BRS Health and Research Institute (BRSHRI), to a private entity, for constructing a 200-bed charity hospital, a 400-bed super-specialty hospital and a community service centre on build-own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis under public-private participation (PPP) mode.

Addressing presspersons at Uppoor near here, he said that there were complaints of staff shortage and lack of proper service at the hospital. As per the memorandum of understanding signed by the State government and B.R. Shetty, a NRI businessman, who owns BRSHRI, the company would construct a new charitable maternity and children’s hospital near the present 70-bed existing hospital.

It would be equipped with latest diagnostic and treatment machineries and provide medical services to the poor patients as per the norms of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. This charitable hospital would be constructed within a year of the foundation stone laying ceremony on the right side land of the district government maternity and children’s hospital.

The management of this charitable hospital would be supervised by a committee comprising the Director of Medical Services, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district, the district surgeon and a representative of BRSHRI. A periodic inspection report will be sent to the government for its scrutiny.

Once this charitable hospital was constructed, the existing hospital would be demolished and in its place, a 400-bed super- specialty hospital to provide best of medical service to the general public would be built.

The treatment at this super-specialty hospital would be chargeable as per reasonable rates fixed in a transparent manner.

The revenue generated from the super-specialty hospital would used for running the charitable hospital. This super-specialty hospital would be operational within a year-and-a-half after the charitable hospital started functioning.

The super-specialty hospital would also treat critical patients in the charitable hospital as per government norms.

A community service centre should be rebuilt on the west side of the present maternity hospital and would be made operational soon after the inauguration of the super-specialty hospital. The government had leased the 3.88 acres of land (three sites adjoining one another) for a period of 30 years extendable by another 30 years.

Chief Minister Siddramaiah would lay the foundation stone for this project here at 2.30 p.m. on October 30, Mr. Madhwaraj said.