The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a charge sheet against 11 persons in a kidnap case in which Chikkamagaluru Deputy Superintendent of Police Kallappa Handibag, who committed suicide later, was also an accused.

The CID filed the charge sheet in a court in Chikkamagaluru on October 1. However, the name of the police officer does not figure in the list of accused.

Tejas Gowda, a businessman based in Chikkamagaluru, was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom in June this year. Gowda, after he was released by the accused, filed a complaint with the Basavanahalli police on July 4.

Handibag, the then Dy. SP of Chikkamagaluru, was also an accused in the case. The police officer allegedly committed suicide a day after the case was registered.

The accused named in the charge sheet are Abhishek, Naveen Shetty, Nataraj, Praveen Khandya, Pradeep, Joy Milton, Jeevan Kumar, Yashas Gowda, Keerthi, Vijay Kumar and Ashwin Shetty. Among them, Praveen Khandya is still absconding. The CID sleuths said the investigation would continue as one of the accused was absconding.