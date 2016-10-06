The Swabhimani Sangharsha Jatha - Chalo Udupi, which began in Bengaluru on Tuesday, reached Channarayapatna in Hassan district on Wednesday afternoon. The jatha, organised by a group of like-minded organisations, is being taken out from Bengaluru to Udupi demanding land for the landless and asserting freedom of food habits.

Bhaskar Prasad, a prominent Dalit leader, came down heavily on the Sangha Parivar while addressing a gathering at Channarayapatana. “Factions associated with the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak have been engaging in politics over Rama, the cow, etc. They are assaulting Dalits and backward class members in the name of protecting cows. On the other hand, the BJP government has been encouraging export of beef.

On the issue of land, Mr. Prasad said thousands of people have been fighting for land for ages, but successive governments have paid no heed to them. “We are demanding at least five acres for every family.”

Satish, district president of the Republican Party of India, said no organisation has the right to question anyone’s food habits. “Food is my right. Nobody can question me what I have on my dining table,” he said. He also called upon Dalits and backward classes to think about on why they should follow a religion that divides on the basis of caste.

Dalit Sangharsha Samiti leader N. Venkatesh said the Swabhimani Sangharsha Jatha is a protest against communal forces that are trying to muffle dissent. “In the past, there was one East India Company that looted natural resources. There are many such companies in the country now and they are being supported by the ruling parties,” he said.