Four chairpersons of boards and corporations assumed charge here on Friday. D. Dhruvakumar took charge as chairman of Mysore Urban Development Authority and Mallige Veeresh as chairperson of Zoo Authority of Karnataka.

Ms. Veeresh, who has served as chairperson of Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd., took charge in the presence of her family, party workers and officials. Zoo Executive Director Kamala Karikalan was present.

Speaking to The Hindu , Ms Veeresh thanked the Chief Minister and senior party leaders for giving her the position.

“I plan to bring Mysuru zoo on a par with international zoos and have discussed this with Forest Minister B. Ramanath Rai. He has promised support and asked me prepare a project plan,” she said.

Ms. Veeresh said she would strive to improve the standard of mini zoos across the State. Steps will be taken to expedite the aquarium project, she said.

Mr. Dhruvakumar took charge from MUDA Commissioner Mahesh. Mr. Dhruvakumar, a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was a strong aspirant for the post when the Congress came to power at the State.

Former Deputy Mayor Siddaraju and N. Shivalingaiah took charge as chairpersons of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority and Command Area Development Authority respectively.

