The number of chain-snatching incidents have cast a shadow on the 11-day Dasara festivities that will begin from Saturday.

Cases of chain-snatching have been reported in city for a few months now and police sources said that over 20 incidents were reported in the past one month.

In the past few months, there have been multiple incidents all within the same day.

On July 22, three incidents were reported in the city. Suguna (28) was robbed near Triveni circle; later, Rukmuni was also robbed near Abhishek circle in Hebbal and another woman was relieved of her gold chain in Kuvempunagar.

On September 26, there were again three instances of chain-snatching. Begaum was relieved of her gold chain in Hebbal, while another woman was robbed of her gold chain in TK layout. In the third incident, Chudamani was relieved of her gold chain in Kuvempunagar. Even on Thursday, some persons on a bike robbed an elderly women in Vijayanagar limits and there was also a chain-snatching attempt in Kuvempungar.

The incidents also created a kind of fear psychosis among the public.

The police claimed that they had intensified the searches. There are fears that if chain-snatching take place particularly during dasara festivities, the city ‘s image and Dasara image may take a beating.