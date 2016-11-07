Two bike-borne miscreants snatched two gold chains worth nearly Rs. 3 lakh from a woman on Vallabhbhai Road in Hassan town on Saturday night.

Rukkamma of Ankapura was returning home after attending a wedding in Pension Mohalla when two persons came close to her on a bike and snatched her chains. The miscreants also tried to snatch a chain from another woman, Sarojamma, who was passing by. But when they pulled at her chain, she resisted and fell to the ground. The miscreants fled and Sarojamma suffered minor injuries.

Based on a complaint by the two women, Pension Mohalla police have registered a case.