Two unknown people, riding a motorcycle, snatched two gold chains weighing about 70 gm from a woman who was out on a walk near her residence at Hemavati Nagar in Hassan on Fridaymorning. This is the second such incident in Hassan in the last three days.

Sarvamangala, resident of Hemavati Nagar, was on a walk with her husband, when miscreants took away her chain. The incident has been reported in Pension Mohalla Police Station limits. A woman, resident of Hosakoplu on the outskirts of the city, was robbed of a gold chain weighing 35 gm on Wednesday.