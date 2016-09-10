Campus Front of India activists on Saturday attempted picketing at the Mangaluru Rural police station accusing police of victimising students of a private college, who are accused in case of ragging.

Nine students from the first year B.Pharm course of Srinivasa College of Pharmacy had reported to the Principal about harassment by three final year B.Pharm students between August 27 and September 2. While one student said she was being forced to pose for a selfie with some of her college-mates, another reported receiving photograph on her mobile phone and asking her to be a friend with that student. Two boys reported being forced to dance by removing their shirt.

On a complaint filed by Principal A.R. Shabaraya on September 3, the Mangaluru Rural police registered a case against three final year B.Pharm students under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 116 of the Karnataka Education Act. On Friday, the city police took one of the three accused persons into custody for questioning.

On Saturday morning, CFI activists led by District President Attaullah came to the police station to protest against the police action. The CFI activists accused the college administration of targeting students who had protested on August 27 against the college’s direction not to allow first year B.Pharm students wear headscarf in the classroom. They accused the Principal and other staff members of forcing some students to file a false compliant of ragging.

Police were present in big number at the police station on Saturday. The activists submitted a memorandum to Police Sub-Inspector Sudhakar demanding release of the student who is in police custody and then said they need to speak on the issue. Mr. Sudhakar said their grievance will be looked into by senior officers and asked the activists to leave the place. When they refused, police chased the activists away.

Two CFI activists got admitted at the Government Wenlock Hospital for reportedly being hit with canes by police. Mr. Sudhakar and two other police constables have also been admitted to the hospital as they were reportedly hit by the activists.