CET counselling likely before COMEDK’s

more-in

There is good news for engineering seat aspirants as counselling for seat allotment for Common Entrance Test (CET) rank holders is likely to be scheduled before the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) counselling.

Several students are in a dilemma as COMEDK’s first round of seat allotment is tentatively scheduled for June 21, while the first round of CET counselling is scheduled for June 27. COMEDK seats are three times more expensive than seats obtained through CET.

‘Will reschedule dates’

Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi said on Tuesday that they would speak to COMEDK authorities and request them to change their schedule. “If that does not work out, then we will reschedule our dates so that CET allotment is done before the COMEDK allotment. We will ensure that CET allotment is done first,” Mr. Rayaraddi said.

Although students who opt for COMEDK seats in the first round can surrender them once they get a seat allotted under the CET, these students will lose out on the processing fee.

Many students and parents have been demanding that the CET counselling be held before COMEDK seat allotment.