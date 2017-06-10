CET counselling first and then COMEDK

more-in

Engineering seat aspirants will finally get some relief as the Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling process will now be held ahead of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) counselling.

The move follows a request by the Higher Education Department to COMEDK authorities to postpone its dates so that the Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling for government and government-quota engineering seats in private colleges be held first before the COMEDK counselling. This is crucial because government quota seats are three times less expensive than COMEDK, and students who do not get through the CET route tend to opt for COMEDK seats.

As per the schedule, the final allotment of seats through CET counselling is likely to be advanced to June 25 (from June 27).

COMEDK is yet to notify the final allotment date.

In a release, COMEDK said that the option entry process for candidates will begin on June 12. Mock allotment would be done on June 21. Similarly, option entry for architecture seats will be between June 17 and 23. The rank list would be done on June, while mock allotment would be made available on July 1.

Meanwhile, engineering college managements on Friday signed the consensual agreement with the State government to not increase fees or change the seat matrix. Although engineering college managements sought a hike, the government declined it.

The fees for 45% government quota seats would be ₹55,000 and ₹49,500, while the fees for 30% of the COMEDK quota seats is fixed at a maximum of ₹1.21 lakh and ₹1.7 lakh. Ironically, students point out that colleges that can take lesser fee for seats under CET can collect higher fees through COMEDK. However, there has been no discussion on the fees for medical and dental colleges as the NEET results are delayed. Medical college managements are pressing for a hike, but Medical Education Department officials said that it may be difficult to agree for a hike.