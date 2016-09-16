About 250 neurosurgeons across the country to participate in the meet

The 16th annual conference of Cerebro-vasular Society of India, Neurovascon-2016, would be held here on September 17 and 18.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Raja A., senior neurosurgeon and Chairman of Conference Organising Committee, said that the conference would provide an opportunity to all neurosurgeons from across the country to meet and discuss the latest developments in the field of neurosurgery. About 250 neurosurgeons from across the country will participate in the conference.

As many as 15 international experts in the field of neurosurgery, including Juha Hernesniemi from Finland and Hirotoshi Sano from Japan would be participating in the conference. Anil Gholkar from the United Kingdoms, one of the pioneers in interventional neurosurgery, would also be taking part in the meet.

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, would inaugurate the conference on Saturday. The conference was being organised jointly by National Neuroscience Mission, Udupi-Manipal, and Adarsha Hospital, Dr. Raja said. Jaspreet Singh Dil, Organising Secretary of the conference, Ganesh Kumar Manoharan, Joint Organising Secretary, G.S. Chandrashekhar, Medical Director of Adarsha Hospital, were present.