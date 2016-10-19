Former Prime Minister and national president of Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Deve Gowda has expressed disappointment over the Central government’s stand on the Karnataka Government’s appeal challenging the Cauvery tribunal award. “I am disappointed by the Centre’s submission before the Supreme Court on the petition challenging the tribunal award”, he told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Mr. Deve Gowda said when he was on a hunger protest over the Cauvery issue recently, the Centre’s representatives had contacted him and discussed the issue with him. Now, the Centre has said that the tribunal’s award was final and that the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction over the issue. “I am surprised the Centre changed its stand within a couple of days. Karnataka’s advocate had also presented arguments effectively. The court ordered the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Water Resources Minister of the State has also favoured releasing water, but we don’t have water even to drink”, he said.

When his attention was drawn to the controversy over the proposed steel bridge to BIAL in Bengaluru, Mr. Deve Gowda again turned towards the Cauvery issue, stating the State government should set its priorities clear. The tribunal had cancelled 24 lift irrigation projects. “What is the priority of the State government?” he asked.

Welcomed

He welcomed the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal’s decision not to re-allocate Krishna water as sought by the Telangana government. The tribunal, on Wednesday, rejected Telangana’s demand for re-allocation citing re-organisation of States. Karnataka and Maharashtra had opposed Telangana’s demand.

Party base

Mr. Deve Gowda said he and his son H.D.Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister, will tour the State to strengthen the party’s base. During the visits to Mangaluru, Udupi and Chikkamgaluru, his party received an impressive response from the public, he claimed.

“Even in Mumbai-Karnataka region, people have been saying that they are fed up with both the national parties – the Congress and the BJP”, Mr. Gowda. He said Mr. Kumaraswamy would soon find a house in Hubballi and stay there so that he could travel in north Karnataka extensively to build the party. “I will continue to fight for the welfare of people of the State in Parliament as long as I can. Wherever I go I have been receiving a good response and people look forward to a strong regional party”, he added.