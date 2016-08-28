‘Its responsibility does not end with the amendment to Article 371 of the Constitution’

Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has said that the Union government should not absolve its responsibility of extending a helping hand to overcome the backwardness of the Hyderabad Karnataka region and sanction special funds to reduce the imbalances in development.

He was here on Saturday to inaugurate a two-day national workshop on the implementation of Article 371(J).

Mr. Yechury said that the responsibility of the Centre did not end with the amendment to Article 371 of the Constitution extending special status to the Hyderabad Karnataka region. It should substitute the efforts of the State government with special allocations in the budget to reduce the regional imbalance in development.

Mr. Yechury said that the task of moving the Union government to provide special assistance was not easy and a movement of the people was required for the purpose. While appreciating the State government’s efforts to improve the infrastructure shortcomings in the region, he said that this was not enough and the priorities of the State government should be to improve the Human Development Index of the region which was abysmally low.

He said that the State government should prepare a concrete plan to fight malnutrition and high school dropout rates in the region. A special provision should be made to extend midday meal scheme for out-of-the school children to fight malnutrition and hunger. “There is a need for a concrete structural plan with concrete allocation to remove the backwardness of the region.”

Mr. Yechury said that 25 years of liberalisation policies had not helped the country overcome poverty, malnutrition, and starvation deaths. While the rich had become richer, the poor had become poorer in the past 25 years.

As per the official figures available out of every five deaths among the children due to hunger in the world, three were in India and the highest illiterate population and highest unemployed youth were in India. He said despite the country enjoying the advantage of having 54 per cent of its population below the age of 25, attempts had not been made to tap this rich human resource by providing them quality and affordable education and open up avenues of employment for them to make India prosperous.

Mr. Yechury said that there was also need for adopting holistic approach to overcome the backwardness of the region by both the Union and State governments. The former Labour Minister S. K. Kanta and Karnataka Prantha Raita Sangha president Maruti Manpade were present.