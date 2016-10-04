BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao inaugurating the two-day Karnataka BJP Executive Committee meeting in Belagavi on Monday. State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa and senior leaders of the party are seen.— PHOTO: P.K. BADIGER

‘BJP stand not to release water to Tamil Nadu remains unchanged’

Amid uncertainties and tensions dogging the State on the Cauvery issue with the Congress government holding a special legislature session in Bengaluru for the second time, the two-day Karnataka State BJP Executive Committee meeting took off here on Monday on a moderately relieving note with Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda saying that the Centre had filed a review petition through the Attorney General before the Supreme Court stating that it was not possible to form the Cauvery Management Board.

Yet, State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa said that the party had made it clear that its stand remains unchanged: that not even a drop of water should be released to Tamil Nadu as the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka were facing shortage.

Mr. Yeddyurappa and BJP national general secretary, Muralidhar Rao, who inaugurated the meeting in the absence of Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman (who joined the ceremony later), strongly demanded replacement of the advocates team lead by F.S. Nariman by a new team of lawyers “committed to protecting the interests of the people of the State.”

Mr. Yeddyurappa said that Karnataka would never get justice from Supreme Court as long as Mr. Nariman represented the State and wanted him replaced without further delay. But the State government was not willing to realise this, he said.

‘Vote-bank politics’

Mr. Rao, without naming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, attributed the present imbroglio over the Cauvery water sharing issue to the “captain of the Congress government” in the State giving first priority to vote-bank politics.

The government did not heed Opposition suggestions and approached the court only to make matters worse and convened an all-party meeting when the matters went out of its control.

He stressed on strengthening inter-State relationship, particularly among the immediate neighbours, by keeping party politics at bay. Critical issues such as Cauvery dispute could not be solved by taking it to the streets but only through proper approaches and at appropriate forums.

He also said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was willing to intervene, the prevailing atmosphere was not conducive.

Centre’s stand

Later, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation, told presspersons that the Centre reciprocated the views and feelings of Karnataka by filing a review petition through the Attorney General before the Supreme Court stating that it was not possible to form the board citing four valid reasons, including procedural aspects.

Besides, as per the Water Disputes Act’s Section 6(a) and Sub Section 7, legislative process would take its own time.

Another reason cited was that there were already three interim applications seeking formation of the board pending before the Supreme Court since 2007 and it was not fair to file a fresh application.

Also, without deciding on Karnataka’s petition challenging the order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal itself, the proposed board could not be formed. Further, the board could not be formed in the absence of Kerala and Puducherry. The court had admitted the petition and would take up the matter for hearing on Tuesday, he said.

Mr. Sadananda Gowda said that the Centre had intervened in the Cauvery dispute after the State BJP leaders requested Union Minister for Water Resources Uma Bharati to do so.

Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi and senior leaders of the party in the State were present.