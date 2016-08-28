Home Minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated byShivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Saturday. Union Minister Ananth Kumar and State BJP president B.S. Yedyurappa are seen .— PHOTO: M.A.SRIRAM

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has alleged that the condition of farmers in the country has not received the importance it was due after Independence and this was why the BJP-led NDA government was laying emphasis upon their comprehensive betterment.

He was speaking at a four-day valedictory programme of the centenary celebrations of the 23rd seer of Suttur Mutt, Shivaratri Rajendra Swami, at Suttur, about 24 km from here. Mr. Singh reiterated the Union government’s resolve to double farmers’ income by 2022 and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a slew of measures to help accelerate the process.

The Union government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Seenchai Yojana with the objective of irrigating every inch of dry land in the country within the next few years, besides launching the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana under which farmers pay a minimum premium for maximum crop insurance coverage, said Mr. Singh.

The progress of the country depended on the progress of its farmers, he added.

‘A visionary’

He lauded the services of the Suttur Mutt and its contribution to education and health and said it was a testimony to the far-sightedness of the late seer that he envisioned a university way back in 1954, whose platinum jubilee was also being celebrated during the year. “It is only a great mind that can envisage larger things,” Mr. Singh said.

Speaking about the water crisis, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa said he would back the State government’s decision not to release water to Tamil Nadu. There was sufficient water only to meet the primary requirements of drinking but not for agriculture. Hence the Centre or the Apex Court should send a team of experts to study the ground situation, he added.

Earlier, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha released a commemorative postal stamp of the late Rajendra Swami, while Minister for Higher Education Bavaraja Rayaraddi released Shikshana Shilpa.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar underlined the importance of edukcation in development.