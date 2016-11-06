A three-member team from the Centre visited the parts of Arkalgud, Holenarasipur, Belur, Arsikere and Channarayapatna taluks to assess the severity of drought in the district on Friday and Saturday.

During the visits, the team members hardly interacted with the farmers, however, and sought details from the officers of Hassan district administration whenever required.

The team members covered Arkalgud, Holenarasipur and Belur taluks on the first day. When they reached Halebidu in Belur, it was already quite late at night.

Later, they also held a meeting with A. Manju, Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry and in-charge of Hassan district, and other senior officers of the district.

Data collection

The Central team members collected data about the loss of agriculture crop, rainfall records and other relevant information from the officers.

Morning visit

On Saturday, they left Hassan early in the morning to visit parts of Arsikere and Channaryapatna taluks. They visited Gandasi colony in Arsikere taluk and Gowdagere near Channarayapatna.

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Arsikere MLA, and C.N. Balakrishna, Shravanabelagola MLA, met the team members when they visited their respective constituencies.