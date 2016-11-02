A three-member Central team will tour Myuru district on November 3 and 4 to assess crop loss and scarcity of drinking water.

S.M. Kolhatkar, Director, Oilseeds, Hyderabad, Sathish Kumar Kamboj, Senior Joint Commissioner, Water Resources, and Neeta Tahiliani, Under Secretary, Rural Development, will arrive on Thursday and hold a meeting with senior officials of the district before visiting fields to get first-hand information.

D. Randeep, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district, told The Hindu on Tuesday that he will explain the crop losses and drinking water scarcity across the district through a power point presentation, besides explaining other issues such as fodder scarcity.

The district administration has decided to take the team to H.D. Kote, Hunsur, Periyapatna, and Mysuru taluks. The team will leave for Hassan on November 4, the DC said.

Shivashankar, Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat, said villages in Jaipura hobli of Mysuru taluk, Bilikere hobli in Hunsur taluk, and Hampapura hobli in H.D. Kote taluk were facing drinking water problems. More than eight villages were being provided water through tankers. He said the team would be taken to these places as well.