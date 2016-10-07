The State government will submit a memorandum highlighting poor rainfall in the Cauvery basin and water level in all four reservoirs to the high-level Central technical team that will start its two-day inspection of the basin area in Karnataka on Friday.

As mandated by the Supreme Court, the team led by G.S. Jha, Chairman, Central Water Commission, will make field visits in and around Maddur, KRS, K.R. Pet, Hemavati dam region, Gorur, and Arkalgud where farmers could not sow. “It will also see withering crops due to non-release of water from the canals,” said Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil.

“The storage position in all the four reservoirs, including KRS, Kabini and Gorur, is very low. Farmers could sow in only about one-third of the total allocated crop area. Standing crops in about 2 lakh acres have been lost due to monsoon failure,” he said.

“We had been asking for an expert team to visit the State and get a first-hand assessment of the water availability here,” he said, adding that the State had already started preparations for the main hearing in the Supreme Court on October 18.

Rakesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department; Chikrayappa, Managing Director, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., and Shivakumar, Chief Engineer, KRS division, will accompany the team, he said.