Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he believes that the central team studying water situation in Cauvery basin has understood the grave situation in Karnataka. He believes that justice would be done to the state.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival for a day’s programme in Dakshina Kannada district here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the committee was constituted on Karanataka’s request, and had visited various places in the Cauvery basin. He added that he expected justice during the next hearing of the Supreme Court on October 18.

On the meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve Mahadayi issue, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would attend the meeting on October 21 at Mumbai. He had written letters to the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Goa for a meeting, following the Tribunal’s opinion favouring an out of court settlement.

Asked whether the government would go ahead with the Yettinahole water diversion project in the light of the fresh report by the Indian Institute of Science that not more than 9 tmcft water was available, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government was told more than 24 tmcft water was available. The basis had been conceived on this basis, he said, adding that Dakshina Kannada would not be affected.

On the issue of government taking back Gokarna Mahabaleshwar Temple from Ramachandrapura Mutt and appointing an administrator to the Mutt, Mr Siddaramaiah said no such proposal was before the government. The High Court has sought the government’s stand on the issues in response to PILs. He has not examined the issue yet, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was received by Ministers B. Ramanatha Rai and U.T. Khader, Mayor Harinath, and legislators on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport from Bengaluru.