The high-level technical team constituted by the Supreme Court to assess the ground realities of the Cauvery basin in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Srirangapatna in the district.

The team, led by G.S. Jha, chairperson, Central Water Commission (CWC), also interacted with the elected representatives and villagers during their study-visit at different places in Pandavapura, Srirangapatna and K.R. Pet taluks.

C.S. Puttaraju, MP, Mandya; K.R. Pet MLA K.C. Narayanagowda; Mandya Zilla Panchayat president Premakumari; and district-level officials briefed the team about the ground realities in the Cauvery basin in the district.

Officials of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry were also present.

Accident

Meanwhile, Mr. Puttaraju, MP, escaped unhurt when his official vehicle was hit by an Irrigation Department vehicle from behind.

The incident occurred near Chinakurali in Pandavapura taluk. Mr. Puttaraju’s driver applied brakes suddenly, leading to the collision, the police said.