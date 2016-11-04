On the job:The Central team studying the drought situation and assessing the crop loss in Tumakuru district on Thursday.

The Central team that arrived in Karnataka to assess the losses owing to the drought gripping the State, began its tour to the affected areas on Thursday.

The State has sought relief of Rs. 3,375 crore from the Centre under the Natural Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

The team, headed by Niraj Adidam, joint secretary to Union Agriculture Department, began the tour in drought-hit districts in three sub-groups — Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar and Ballari.

In Tumakuru, the team was given a PowerPoint presentation at the Deputy Commissioner’s office where district-in-charge Minister T.B. Jayachandra, S.P. Muddahanume Gowda, MP, and Deputy Commissioner K.P. Mohan Raj explained the problems the district was facing.

The Central team spoke to some of the farmers and gathered information about their damaged crops.

Karnataka, which is reeling under one of the most severe droughts, has declared 110 of the total 176 taluks in the State as drought-hit.