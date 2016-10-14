Veteran Congress leader A.H. Vishwanath has criticised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s move to empower Central Excise Department officials to enforce GST, curtailing the role and powers of State Commercial Department officials.

In a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Mr. Vishwanath, a former MP, said the Central Excise Department was not equipped to enforce GST as it has no experience in taxing goods except in negligible matters of CENVAT (Central Value Added Tax).

On the other hand, Mr. Vishwanath said the States were experienced in taxing not only goods, but also services related activities. The States have a proven record in even prosecuting defaulters, he said. Unlike the Central Excise Department, whose presence is “dispersed and sparse”, the State Commercial Departments have a “well-established and proven structure and mechanism” with highly accomplished and trained personnel, he said.

Without considering the positives of the State Commercial Departments, the GST Council, Mr Vishwanath alleged, has embarked upon an exercise aimed at “lopsided” and “overloading of jurisdictional empowerment” to Central Excise Department, against the basic tenets of federal taxation.

Mr. Vishwanath claimed that the Commercial Tax Departments of all the States had risen in “open revolt” against the curtailment of their powers and roles. As a first step, the employees of the Commercial Tax Departments of all States are conducting lunch-hour demonstrations by wearing black arm bands and calling attention totheir grievances, he said. With their grievances not being heard, the employees of the State Commercial Departments have planned a pan-India protest and a Delhi Chalo programmeon October 17.

Hence, Mr. Jaitley should immediately intervene and ensure that the implementation of GST is done with “delineated statutory powers to the State Enforcement/Vigilance and Audit Authorities proportionate to the existing field strength of officers”.

Former MP writes to Jaitley saying Central Excise Department has no experience

in taxing goods