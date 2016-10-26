The BJP's Karnataka unit president was charged for alleged receipt of illegal gratification from mining companies through the trusts managed by his family members.

In a big relief to the former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, a special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted him and all other accused in the case of alleged receipt of illegal gratification from mining companies through the trusts managed by his family members.

The case, popularly known as the South West Mining Case, was first brought to light in the Lokayukta report on illegal mining, Part II, submitted by then Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde. The CBI registered a case in May 2012, after activist S.R. Hiremath filed the Lokayukta report in the Supreme Court and sought directions to the CBI to probe into the instances of corruption listed in the report.

The CBI, in October 2012, filed a charge sheet in the case against Mr. Yeddyurappa and 13 others, including his sons B.Y. Raghavendra and B.Y. Vijayendra, son-in-law Sohan Kumar, former Minister Krishanaiah Setty and several of the top leadership of JSW Steel, including Sajjan Jindal.

The case and the CBI charge sheet made two allegations. That Mr. Yeddyurappa, as chief minister, misused his office to denotify a land parcel in Bengaluru for Rs. 40 lakh, which in turn his kin sold to South West Mining Company, a subsidiary of JSW for a whopping Rs. 20 crore, while the guidance value of the land was Rs. 1.5 crore, and South West Mining Company had also donated another Rs. 20 crore to Shimoga-based Prerna Education Trust run by Mr. Yeddyurappa’s sons.

The Lokayukta report and the CBI charge sheet alleged that these two transactions that added up to Rs. 40 crore were a quid pro quo for Mr. Yeddyurappa not to push for the recovery of Rs. 890 crore, loss incurred by State-owned company Mysore Minerals Ltd., from South West Mining Company.

After successive appeals to the Supreme Court to quash the case failed, Mr. Yeddyurappa changed strategy in 2014 and in fact sought a speedy trial of the case.