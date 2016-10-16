The various exhibits at the two-day Dasara CAVA Mela, which began at the Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts in Mysuru on Saturday.— PHOTOs: M.A. SRIRAM

Artworks of students are on display at the two-day Dasara CAVA Mela at the Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), which began in the city on Saturday.

After inaugurating the exhibition, Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa went around exploring the works on display and complimented the students for their creativity. Many of the works come with social messages.

There is also a display on the Cauvery river, the lifeline of the people of Mysuru and Bengaluru regions who depend on it for irrigation and drinking water needs.

Using small pieces of tiles, some students have created an illustration of former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Another creation on display is the “silver room”, which has an illustration of an elephant whose head goes under the surface. There is also a 3D artwork on the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

CAVA is one of the oldest and most reputed fine arts schools in the country, with many of its alumni making it big nationally and internationally.