Among them, six have been arrested for torching an SUV

Eight persons have been arrested in two separate cases booked during the recent Cauvery water dispute violence in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) H.T. Shekar told The Hindu that six persons had been arrested in the case booked by Krishnaraja police station for burning a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Chamundipuram on Monday.

A complaint had been lodged by the SUV driver, who alleged that a group of people in another SUV intercepted his vehicle, assaulted him and his friend, before setting it on fire.

Two persons have been arrested for creating trouble at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, where a Tamil film crew had checked-in to shoot a film.

Five cases had been booked by the city police in the recent round of violence.

The other cases booked included those against disfiguring of the name board, wall and gate of an investment company in Devaraja police station limits and damage to an advertisement hoarding at Ramaswamy circle in Lakshmipuram police station limits.

Mr. Shekar did not rule out the arrest of more persons and booking of more cases. The police is gathering evidence against the trouble-makers by viewing footage from CCTVs, television channels, and photographs and videos taken by the general public. The police has also appealed to the media to share relevant photographs and videos of the violence.

