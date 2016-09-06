Expressing shock over Supreme Court’s order on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Opposition leaders have said that the state government should consult legal experts and go for review of the order.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar termed the verdict as the result of the state government’s failure to present its case effectively before the Supreme Court.

Mr. Shettar alleged that the counsels from the state had failed to convince the apex court. At the same time, the state government had given confusing signals by saying that it could release 10,000 cusecs of water. The state government should now make another effort to convince the apex court on the ground realities by presenting the facts correctly and effectively through filing a review petition, he said.

He said that in the Mahadayi issue also, the state government was not coming out with a clear stand, despite the Tribunal suggesting mediation.

Expressing shock over the apex court order, Dharwad MP and former state president of BJP Pralhad Joshi too urged the state government to file a review petition.

Meanwhile, former minister Basavaraj Horatti said it was not the time to ponder over the efficacy of the legal team’s argument. The state should explore the options before it in consultation with the opposition and the legal advisors.