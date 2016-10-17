Even as devotees flocked to Talacauvery in Kodagu district early on Monday to witness Cauvery Theerthodbhava, devotees from Tamil Nadu were conspicuous by their absence.

The Cauvery Theerthodbhava, an annual ritual to mark the gushing of water from a spring in a tank in Talacauvery, considered to be the source of river Cauvery, draws devotees from not only Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya, but also neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“Though the turnout is good, it appears to be less than previous year,” said a police official on duty. “Also, the number of devotees from outside the State are few. We barely came across devotees from Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Coming soon after the conclusion of Dasara festivities, this year's Cauvery Theerthodbhava is being observed amidst heightened tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery water.

Former MP representing Mandya and Congress leader Ramya arrived at Talacauvery on Monday for the auspicious occasion. She told reporters that she prayed for an early solution to the Cauvery dispute.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration had made elaborate security arrangements. While CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations in and around Talacauvery, more than 500 police personnel from District Armed Reserve (DAR) and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) had been deployed at Talacauvery. Three officials of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and 15 Inspectors of Police have also been deployed.