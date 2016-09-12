Demonstrations staged by different organisations

Following reports about attack on Kannadigas in Tamil Nadu and the Supreme Court’s order to release 12,000 cusecs of water till September 20, Hubballi-Dharwad witnessed demonstrations by different organisations and in separate incidents, four trucks with TN registration were damaged by angry protestors.

According to reports, three trucks bearing TN registration were allegedly targeted by members of Karnataka Sangrama Sene with stones and clubs at the toll plaza of Hubballi-Dharwad Bypass Road. The windshields of the trucks have been damaged in the violent protest. But before further damage was done, the local police intervened and allowed the vehicles to proceed.

In a similar incident, stones were pelted at another truck bearing TN registration by members of Karnataka Navanirmana Sene on the outskirts of Dharwad. The windshield of the truck was damaged.

Meanwhile, members of different organisations, including those that were part of the Mahadayi- Kalasa Banduri Nala agitation, staged separate protests and burnt old tyres to register their protest against the attack on Kannadigas in Tamil Nadu. Displaying black banners, they also demanded steps to save Cauvery and get Mahadayi water.

In the evening, members Janata Dal(Secular) led by Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillor Rajanna Koravi and others including Ramanth Shindhe, Ramchandra Hebballi staged a demonstration in front of the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna condemning attack on Kannadigas. They sought the intervention of the President to resolve the issue.

However, senior police officials of the twin cities told The Hindu that there had been no reports of stone pelting. They said that they had provided security and as a precautionary measure prevented TN registration vehicles from entering the twin cities. They claimed only demonstrations were staged.