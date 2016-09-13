Members of Samata Sainik Dal were taken into custody after they tried to barge into the estate owned by Selvi, daughter of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi, at Vaderhalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement

The police have provided security to the estate of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi's daughter Selvi at Vaderhalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, following a protest demonstration by members of the Samata Sainik Dal (SSD).

Ms. Selvi, daughter of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has an estate at Vaderahalli in Harohalli hobli of Kanakapura taluk.

A large number of SSD members staged a demonstration outside the estate and raised slogans against the DMK chief for not condemning the recent attacks on Kannadigas in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

They also urged Mr. Karunanidhi and his party leaders to pressure the Tamil Nadu government to initiate measures to protect Kannadigas and their properties in Tamil Nadu.

The police took them into custody when they tried to forcibly enter the estate. “We have decided to provide round-the-clock security to the estate,” a senior police officer said.