The rail-roko by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike workers turned out to be less than a symbolic protest in Belagavi city on Wednesday. A group of about two dozen workers staged protest on the railway track away from the platforms, as the railway authorities denied permission to hold protest within the platform area. As the Tirupati-Kolhapur Express was approaching the station, the protestors detain the train for a few seconds. The workers returned, shouting slogans of “injustice” from the Supreme Court.

Resignation demanded

Also, a small group of farmers under the banner of Bharatiaya Krishik Samaj staged a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office and demanded the resignation of Minster for Water Resources M.B. Patil for failing to protect the interests of the State on all water related inter-state disputes, precisely the Mahadayi and Cauvery waters.

Samaj’s district president Lingaraj Patil also demanded the government to replace F.S. Nariman, whose legal expertise they said had not been useful to the people of Karnataka.