The Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti (MZRHS) has decided to strengthen its protests by garnering support of students and elected representatives from Cauvery-dependent districts.

The Samiti convened a meeting here on Wednesday where a several-point resolution was unanimously passed to safeguard the interests of farmers.

The first point of the resolution, presented by Samiti president G. Made Gowda, was to close the government offices across the district on Thursday. As the education sector was badly hit following continuous protests since September 6, the meeting has decided that the educational institutions would function as usual. Nevertheless, a decision was taken to include students to strengthen the ongoing agitations.

The meeting also resolved to put pressure on the State government to withdraw cases filed against the Cauvery agitators; to ask people to travel in buses and trains without tickets; demand crop loss compensation from the government besides urging government not to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to create constitutional crisis in the State by not initiating any measures to solve the issue. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is politicising the issue, the MZRHS leaders alleged.

They shouted slogans against the MPs of BJP from Karnataka.

Protests

Meanwhile, protests against the Supreme Court order continued across the district. Traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was disrupted in Mandya and Maddur following roadblocks.