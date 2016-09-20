Security tightened in Mysuru district to ensure law and order

Security will be tightened across Mysuru district with the police extending prohibitory orders at Kabini reservoir in H.D. Kote taluk for 10 more days following the Cauvery Supervisory Committee’s directions to Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till September 30.

The city police has taken adequate security measures to ensure law and order on Tuesday, when the Supreme Court is scheduled to resume its hearing on the dispute over sharing of Cauvery waters between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep said schools and colleges will remain open on Tuesday, while KSRTC officials said buses will ply to Bengaluru and other parts of the State.

KSRTC buses operating between Bengaluru and Mysuru reached their respective destinations on Monday evening despite road blockades in Mandya district.

“The blockades were held for only a few minutes and the police cleared the protesters,” said a KSRTC official. KSRTC, as usual, will resume services to Bengaluru early on Tuesday and a decision on continuing or suspending services will be taken depending on the situation, a KSRTC official said.

Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channanavar said security has been tightened by deploying additional striking force and supervisory personnel.

Kabini reservoir has been fortified with the deployment of five platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police, two platoons of District Armed Reserve and one platoon of Indo Tibetan Border Police, besides two Vajra and a rapid intervention vehicle, he said, adding that three Deputy Superintendents of Police had been deployed for round-the-clock security for the reservoir.

Also, he said the police will patrol the Kabini backwaters to prevent people from entering the waters.

Dry day today

The Mysuru district administration issued orders prohibiting the sale of liquor between 6 a.m. and 12 midnight on Tuesday.