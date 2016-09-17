'No reply to my letter or oral request for a meeting'

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged indifferent attitude to the plea of the State government to convene a meeting of Chief Ministers of riparian States to find an amicable solution to the dispute arising out of the recent Supreme Court directions to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“I had written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention and convening a meeting of the Chief Ministers and also spoke to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking time to meet the Prime Minister on this issue….I did not get any reply to my letter nor there was any response to my oral request for time to meet the Prime Minister”.

In response to a question, at a press meet here, on whether the Prime Minister was uncooperative and not interested to intervene in the matter, Mr. Siddaramaiah said “you can draw your own inference….”

He said that the Cauvery water disputes tribunal, in its final order, had provided a provision for the riparian States to find a solution to any dispute in an emergency through mutual understanding and agreement. “For the riparian States to come to an understanding, the Central government should use its good offices to convene a meeting of Chief Ministers…in the past some Prime Ministers had done so, but this time it has not happened”.

Criticises BJP

Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of changing its stance on the Cauvery water dispute. He alleged that the party tried to politicise it by taking a stand not to release water to Tamil Nadu and asking the State government to defy the Supreme Court directions. He also criticised its demand for dropping the legal team headed by Fali S. Nariman from pleading the case of the State before the Supreme Court.

He pointed out that Mr. Nariman had been representing the State for the past 32 years and he headed the legal time even when the BJP was in power in the State. Mr. Siddaramaiah wondered why the BJP had not removed him when the party was in power.

Mr. Siddaramaiah hoped that the State government’s decision to release water as per the directions of the Supreme Court would work in its favour when the case comes up for further hearing on October 20. “We do not have any more water in the reservoirs to release to Tamil Nadu after October 20….any more release would only mean denying drinking water to Bengaluru and other cities and villages dependent fully on Cauvery river till the onset of monsoon”.

Asked what would be the State government’s stand if the Supreme Court asked it to release more water to Tamil Nadu after October 20, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he did not want to respond to any pessimistic questions. Karnataka required at least 27 tmc ft. of water to meet the drinking water requirements and after October 20 the four reservoirs in the Cauvery would be left with just 28 tmc ft. of water while Tamil Nadu would be having a minimum of 42 tmc ft. in its reservoirs in the Cauvery delta.