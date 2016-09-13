Bus services between Mysuru and Bengaluru continue to remain paralysed for the second day on Tuesday with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) withdrawing its operations after Monday’s violence in parts of Bengaluru and Mandya over the Cauvery row.

KSRTC in Mysuru suspended its operations to Mandya district, which had remained volatile since many days following protests over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. However, buses are being operated to all taluks of Mysuru district barring Bannur and T. Narsipur, Hassan, Madikeri, Chamarajnagar, Gundlupet, Chickmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, and places in North and Hyderabad-Karnataka, from Mysuru.

The mofussil bus-stand in Mysuru had only a few passengers and buses were seen running with handful of commuters.

Sources in KSRTC told The Hindu that high-end buses that arrived in the city on Monday and Tuesday morning from various places had been sent back to the depots, suspending their operations even to places where the situation was normal.

Shops closed

Many shops and business establishments here remained closed as a precautionary measure. Though the situation was normal with no reports of disturbances on Tuesday, many shops in the central business district voluntarily downed their shutters but business was as usual in residential localities.

Bandipalya area on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road which saw disturbances following torching of a TN-registered truck on Monday, remained normal. Prohibitory orders had been clamped in the area and police personnel are on the vigil.