Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the Cauvery water dispute by convening a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Mr. Kharge spoke to the media on Tuesday after participating in the meeting of senior Congress leaders convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister sought their suggestions on the future course of action in the light of violence that broke in various parts of the state following Apex Court’s directive to release 12,000 cusecs of water till September 20.

Citing precedence, Mr. Kharge said that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and M. Manmohan Singh took similar initiatives during their tenure. “Mr. Modi should emulate former Prime Ministers as his role is important in addressing the inter-state river water disputes,” he added.

Defending the series of stands taken by the Karnataka Government, while dealing with the Cauvery issue, he also appealed to the media to cooperate in maintaining law and order situation. “Mr. Siddaramaiah discussed the developments with the senior leaders. He will take an appropriate decision, in keeping with the interest of the people in the state in the emergency Cabinet meeting today,” he said and added that Mr. Siddaramaiah had already sought the appointment of Prime Minister to appeal for his intervention in the matter.