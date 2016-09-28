State to await outcome of meeting of riparian states convened by Centre

The state government, on Wednesday, deferred the decision on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court’s verdict by a day and chose to await the outcome of the meeting of riparian states convened by the Centre on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters here that a decision to this effect was taken by the State Cabinet after an all-party meeting convened earlier in the day discuss the Apex Court’s verdict advised the government to wait until the meeting of representatives of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is held on Thursday. The meeting with representatives of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will be chaired by Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti in New Delhi on Thursday.

Maintaining that deferring the decision on release of water was not taken with an intention of dis-respecting the Supreme Court, he stated that the Apex Court had, in its verdict, said that the water release stipulated by it could be adjusted against the future releases.