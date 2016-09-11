The women’s wing of Janata Dal (Secular) took out a protest march opposing release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. The protesters, with empty water containers, formed a human chain at N.R. Circle and blocked vehicles on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road, before staging a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

They also took out a protest march from the Hemavati Statue Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Along the march, they raised slogans against the State Government.

Speaking to presspersons, zilla panchayat member Bhavani Revanna said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has released water to Tamil Nadu to safeguard his position. There has been no response from the state government so far, even though people of the state have been protesting against the release of Cauvery water all these days.”

The Supreme Court’s judgement is against the state. “We would not have opposed releasing water if our reservoirs were full. There is scarcity of even drinking water. When such is our plight, how can we release water to Tamil Nadu?” she asked.

Padayatra

The JD(S) has been staging dharna opposing release of Cauvery water for the last five days. The party has demanded the government provide a compensation at least Rs.50,000 per acre for farmers, who facing loss due to non-availability of water for their crop. The party has also decided to take out a padayatra from Hemavati Reservoir at Goruru to Bengaluru on September 16.