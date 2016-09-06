Burning buses will not get solution to Cauvery crisis: Parameshwara

With farmers and pro-Kannada activists to taking to streets in Mandya and a few other districts to register their protest against the Supreme Court’s directive to Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Home Minister G. Parameshwara appealed to protesters to maintain peace.

"I appeal to people to desist from damaging public as well as private property. You will not get solution for Cauvery row by burning buses. The Apex Court order will not be reversed if you damage public property. Let the protest be symbolic alone," the Home Minister said here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mandya district in-charge and Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar too appealed to protesters to not damage either public or private property and ensure that protests are peaceful.

Mr. Shivakumar, who took part in a meeting with legal experts convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here ahead of the floor leaders’ meeting to be held in the evening to take stock of the situation arising of the Apex Court’s directive, said similar crisis with respect to Cauvery water sharing had gripped the state several times in the earlier regimes. "The state has handled such crisis then also and is going to handle it now too," he assured people of the state.