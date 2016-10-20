The national president of Janata Dal (Secular) and the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has expressed disappointment over the Union government’s stand on the Karnataka government’s appeal challenging the Cauvery tribunal award.

“I am disappointed by the Centre’s submission before the Supreme Court on the petition challenging the tribunal award,” he told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Mr. Deve Gowda said when he was on a hunger protest over the Cauvery issue recently, the Centre’s representatives had contacted him and discussed the issue with him. Now, the Centre has said that the tribunal’s award was final and that the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction over the issue. “I am surprised the Centre changed its stand within a couple of days. Karnataka’s advocate had also presented the arguments effectively. The court ordered the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Water Resources Minister of the State has also favoured releasing water, but we don’t have water even to drink,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to the controversy over the proposed steel bridge to BIAL in Bengaluru, Mr. Deve Gowda again turned towards the Cauvery issue, stating the State government should make its priorities clear. The tribunal had cancelled 24 lift irrigation projects. “What is the priority of the State government?” he asked.

Decision welcomed

He welcomed the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal’s decision not to re-allocate Krishna waters as sought by the Telangana government. The tribunal, on Wednesday, rejected Telangana’s demand for re-allocation citing re-organisation of States. Karnataka and Maharashtra had opposed Telangana’s demand.