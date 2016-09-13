Grief stricken Hanumanta, brother of Umesh who died after being shot during the police firing at Hegganahalli, at Victoria Hospital on Tuesday. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Mysuru Road, which was the epicentre of the protests on Monday, was deserted on Tuesday. Photo: G.P. Sampath Kumar

Many vehicles were left behind by their owners at the BMRCL parking lot on Mysuru Road after violence erupted on Monday. Photo: Mohit M. Rao

The skeletons of the trucks and other vehicles that were set on fire by the angry mob were being cleared by the police on Tuesday. Photo: Mohit M. Rao

A day after violence erupted across the city, an uneasy calm prevailed on Tuesday. In many parts of the city, the skeletons of the trucks and other vehicles that were set on fire by the angry mob were being cleared by the police.

With prohibitory orders already in place and curfew imposed in 15 police station limits, the city wore a deserted look. There was heavy police presence across the city and very few vehicles were on the road. Many shops, commercial establishments and offices remained closed, as did many of the eateries and hotels.

There was a minor scuffle at Hegganahalli Cross, where police firing took place, on Tuesday morning. A group of street vendors were stopped by a crowd and asked to leave, following with a fight ensued. The Street Vendors’ Association has directed their members not to function today.

At Mysuru Road, which had become the epicentre of violence on Monday, traffic was less. A few pedestrians were seen, despite the curfew imposed. The police said that a lot of people were moving around for Bakrid. However, they were trying to disperse those who are gathering in groups.

Bus services hit

There were almost no buses at K.R. Market and Majestic. Few private buses were seen operating from Kalasipalya. Services at Satellite Bus Stand have come to a standstill. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation personnel were seen celebrating Onam at the deserted bus station.

For Manna, a journey from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh has taken most of the day. He first travelled to Hosur, then walked to Attibele, where he found a BMTC bus towards K.R. Market. He assumed that he could take a share autorickshaw to the Satellite Bus Stand, where he could get a bus to his hometown in Ramanagaram. However, with no services, he was stranded at K.R. Market.

With the curfew imposed, Namma Metro services were temporarily suspended on Tuesday as well. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) authorities confirmed this and stated that services would resume on advice of the police.

Soon after the violence erupted on Monday, Namma Metro services we shut down. Nearly 1,000 two-wheelers and 87 cars were parked at the Mysuru Road metro station. In the panic and chaos that ensued, many commuters left their vehicles in the parking lot and managed to find other means to get back home. Since Tuesday morning, many have started to come back to retrieve their vehicles. BMRCL attenders say nearly 500 two-wheelers and 30 cars still remain at the parking lot. BMRCL has decided to not charge them for parking.

Police assistance

While urging citizens to maintain calm and peace, the city police have urged the public to send photos/ videos of Monday’s violence along with the time and place to @btppubliceye (on Twitter). In case of any emergency or in need of assistance, citizens may use Karnataka Police Helpline (18004250100 or 155365).

Compensation

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to the family of Umesh (25), who died after being shot during the police firing at Hegganahalli on Monday night.

The post mortem of Umesh was conducted at Victoria Hospital on Tuesday. His family members claim that Umesh was “not the sort to indulge in violence” and added that he was returning home. His bereaved parents, who are still in Kunigal, their hometown, are unable to come to Bengaluru as bus services have been hit.

Three people, who were injured in Monday night’s firing, are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sunkadakatte. The three injured are Chandra Mohan Singh (29), Kumar G.B. (30) and Narayan (30). While the condition of Chandra Mohan and Narayan is stable, Kumar is critical and in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to M.L. Giridhar, Medical Director of Sri Lakshmi Multi-speciality Hospital, Chandra Mohan Singh had a bullet in his right thigh. He was operated upon on Monday night and the bullet has been removed. Narayan, who fell off a building during a lathi charge, is suffering from multiple fractures and brain injury.

Narrating the sequence of events, Kumarswamy H., Kumar's relative, said that he was brought to the hospital around 11.30 p.m. “He was returning home when the lathi charge began. He climbed up to the third floor and jumped off the building. For almost an hour, nobody noticed that he was injured and didn't bring him to the hospital," he said. Kumar, a resident of Kempegowdanagar, works in a gas agency.