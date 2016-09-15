Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) held the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the large-scale violence and arson that gripped Bengaluru and parts of southern Karnataka for two days after the Supreme Court ordered Karnataka to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu.

Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's repeated letters to the Prime Minister and the latter’s silence, Chamarasa Malipatil, State honorary president of the organisation, alleged that Mr. Modi was irresponsible.

He was addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

‘Modi silent’

“It is irresponsibility on the part of the Prime Minister, who did not respond to any of the eight letters that Mr. Siddaramaiah wrote to him over deepening Cauvery water crisis. Mr. Modi opted to be remain silent till widespread riots in Bengaluru and Mandya claimed two lives, damaged urban infrastructure and private property worth over Rs. 25,000 crore and disrupted transport systems, throwing normal life out of gear,” he said.

Suggesting out-of-court-settlement in the Cauvery water sharing dispute, Mr. Malipatil demanded that the Prime Minister immediately intervene in the issue.

“There is still time for damage control and solving the issue out of court. The Prime Minister should immediately form an expert committee consisting representatives of both the States to look into the issue. It is with his mediation only that the issue could cordially be resolved out of the court,” he said.

Mr. Malipatil demanded that State government release all protesters who were arrested during the violence and to unconditionally withdraw cases against them.

“It is natural that people rose in protest against the Supreme Court verdict that forced Karnataka government to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu as they felt it was injustice to farmers of the State. They should be released and the cases against them be unconditionally withdrawn,” he said.