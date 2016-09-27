The Bharatiya Janata Party State Executive Committee, which will sit for two days in Belagavi on Oct.3 and 4, will deliberate threadbare on the burning Cauvery and Mahadayi water sharing disputes.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, Suresh C. Angadi, MP, said the two-day deliberations would critically analyse the failures of the Congress government in the State and achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Subsequently, the party leaders and workers would reach out to the people and highlight the pro-people measures taken by the NDA government in the State.

He said the Central government had planned to announce several welfare programmes for the backward classes and dalits on the birth centenary celebrations of Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, which would also be taken up for discussions.

BJP State secretary Ravi Kumar said Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Niramala Sitharaman will inaugurate the EC meeting at Dharamanath Bhavan on Oct.3. Union Ministers from Karnataka H.N. Ananth Kumar, Sadanand Gowda and Ramesh Jigajinagi, former union ministers and all the legislators, heads of various frontal organisations will participate in the deliberations. BJP national organising secretary Ram Lal will address the delegates on Oct.4.

He said a separate session for Morcha units would be held to discuss measures to strengthen the party apparatus and units at grassroot-level with the objective of defeating the Congress in the next assembly elections in the State.

Thereafter, Mr. Lal would address the EC meeting of district-executive committees of Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad at Hubballi on Oct.5.