The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation had suspended its services to various parts of the State and Tamil Nadu in the wake of the recent protests over Cauvery.PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Mysuru suffered a loss of Rs. 4.76 crore following the suspension of its services to Bengaluru and other parts of the State besides Tamil Nadu, in the recent protests and violence over the Cauvery dispute.

Though bus services from Mysuru to other parts of the State, particularly to Bengaluru, had resumed, operations to Tamil Nadu, mainly to Chennai, were yet to start. Even bus services from Tamil Nadu had been suspended.

Select services

Speaking to The Hindu , KSRTC Divisional Manager (Mysuru rural divison) Mahesh said the estimated loss following suspension of services fearing damage to vehicles and refund of fare was around Rs. 4.76 crore. Despite resuming services to Bengaluru, the KSRTC initially did not operate high-end buses such as Airavat, Rajahamsa, and operated only Sarige buses.

The Mysuru rural division’s daily revenue is around Rs. 80 lakh and it operates over 650 schedules across the district, State and inter-State daily. Bus services to Bengaluru could not be operated via Mandya during the protests last week. Even after operating on the alternative route via Malavalli, there were frequent disruptions, forcing the corporation to suspend operations.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway was out of bounds for motorists owing to roadblocks. Services to various parts of Mandya district from Mysuru had been suspended owing to widespread protests.

Mr. Mahesh said bookings within the State and to 16 cities in Tamil Nadu had to be refunded.