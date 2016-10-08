State may fall short of about 20 tmcft of water this year, says M.B. Patil

The Karnataka government on Friday made a detailed presentation on the “severe” water shortage in the State’s Cauvery basin to the Supreme Court-mandated experts’ team led by G.S. Jha, chairman, Central Water Commission. The team commenced its two-day field trip in the State to study the ground realities.

Presenting the facts before the team, Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil said the Cauvery basin had been facing severe distress and the State is expected to see a shortfall of 20 tmcft of water this year.

A 30-page memorandum was submitted to the team highlighting the poor rainfall situation, damaged crops, and drinking water needs of towns, cities and villages in the Cauvery region in the State. Districts such as Chamarajanagar and Mandya recorded lowest crop coverage (58 per cent and 66 per cent respectively) owing to water shortage, according to the memorandum.

Deficient rainfall resulted in poor progress in coverage of paddy in the Cauvery command area of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, and Tumakuru districts, officials said.

An estimated 67.18 tmcft of water would be required for drinking water and irrigation purposes till May 2017.

The present storage in the four reservoirs in the basin was 32.05 tmcft, and expected inflow was another 15.17 tmcft, Mr. Patil said, adding that “the State may fall short of about 20 tmcft of water this year.”

Mr. Patil said: “We [Karnataka] are not in a position to release any more water from our reservoirs owing to failure of the southwest monsoon. Compared with our basin area, Tamil Nadu is in a better position with the prediction of normal northeast monsoon.”

Explaining the difficulties faced by farmers, the government said owing to water deficiency, sowing area had been reduced from 18.85 lakh acres to 6.15 lakh acres, and standing crops on 1.88 lakh acres have dried up in the Hemavati canal region.

The drinking water requirement of villages, towns and cities, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, till May will be 23.05 tmcft. Mr. Patil pleaded with the team to take into account rainfall during the north-east monsoon in Tamil Nadu, before working out the distress formula for riparian States.

Responding to the State’s plea, Mr. Jha said he would ensure fair assessment of the situation in both States.