In one voice:Students of Daffodils International Public School who will be sending postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the Cauvery issue, in Mandya on Monday.

A campaign of sending postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention in the Cauvery issue was launched in the district on Monday.

The staff and students of Daffodils International Public School have decided to send at least 1,000 postcards to the PM, demanding the immediate intervention of the Union government to solve the decades-old problem.

M.S. Atmananda, the former Minister and senior leader of Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti, inaugurated the campaign and demanded that a national water policy be instituted to solve any inter-State water sharing disputes that arise or are ongoing.

V. Sujatha Krishna, secretary of the school, termed the recent directions of Supreme Court on the Cauvery issue a show of ‘injustice’ to Karnataka.

The students said they plan to request Mr. Modi to solve the issue through the distress-sharing formula or with the formulation of the national water policy.

