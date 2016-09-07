The members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a protest at Mekke Circle in the town on Wednesday condemning Supreme Court directive to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Led by state unit vice president of KRRS K. Srinivasa Gowda, the functionaries raised slogans against the Centre, State government and TN Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The State government has failed to convince the Apex Court about the distress condition of the state in view of less water storage in the dams, the protesters said.