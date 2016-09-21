The Karnataka Chief Minister has decided to convene the all-party meet o discuss the pros and cons of Supreme Court's verdict to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The Principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to boycott the all-Party meeting convened today by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the pros and cons of Supreme Court's verdict to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till September 27. Accusing the Chief Minister of ignoring the views of the Opposition Parties in the earlier all party meetings, the BJP has insisted that a legislature session should be convened instead of all party meeting.