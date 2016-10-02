The 406th edition of the Mysuru Dasara got under way in Mysuru on Saturday with the Cauvery water dispute resonating in many of the inaugural speeches and with apprehensions of its impact on the 10-day event.

The inauguration atop the Chamundi Hills had both chief guests — Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and poet Channaveera Kanavi — prominently raising the issue.

CM seeks divine intervention

Mr. Siddaramaiah began his address seeking “divine intervention” to resolve the crisis while offering prayers at the Sri Chamundeshwari temple.

The Chief Minister even went into the history of the dispute between the two States and narrated Karnataka’s position after the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal gave its final award. He also said the festivities had been scaled down owing to the prevailing situation.

‘Distress formula’

Mr. Kanavi, who hails from north Karnataka, raised the Mahadayi water sharing issue besides the Cauvery row. He said that arriving at a proper “distress formula” was the only solution to the row. He said there is a provision in the law for the Prime Minister’s intervention to resolve the crisis and also felt the State’s position should be seen on humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, as anticipated, many tourists stayed away from Mysuru with the crisis seeing no end. The hospitality industry has lost hopes of a “good tourist season” following the row. Heavy cancellation of hotel bookings have hit the season.

On the golden throne

The cynosure of all eyes was the titular king Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who was adopted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar in 2014.

A battery of priests officiated the rituals performed by Mr. Yaduveer, while a retinue of palace staff and officials complete with caparisoned elephants marched to the Someshwara temple in the palace precincts.

Mr. Yaduveer then ascended the golden throne, which is the main attraction during Dasara.