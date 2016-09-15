As many as 19 head of cattle—including two calves— from the dairy farm owned by Varthur Prakash, MLA for Kolar, have tested positive for Brucellosis, an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Brucella .

The Indian Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAHVB) confirmed the existence of the disease after testing the samples from cattle of Rakshit Dairy Farm at Janganahalli near Kolar. There are as many as 891 head of cattle in the farm. S. Chennakeshavaiah, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, on Wednesday told The Hindu that a report has confirmed the existence of Brucellosis in 17 head of cattle and two calves at the farm. Infection of Brucellosis can spread to humans through the consumption of unpasteurised or raw dairy products.

The former Agriculture Minister, K. Srinivas Gowda, and several other leaders had previously charged Mr. Prakash of spoiling the dairy industry by bringing disease-affected cattle.

The Kolar-Chickballapur Cooperative Milk Union Ltd. (Kochimul) had also issued an advisory to the dairies asking them not to procure milk from Rakshit Dairy Farm.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Minister A. Manju had initially ordered the culling of the infected animals. However, he had later said there was no need for such a measure and that separating the infected animals would suffice.

We have received the lab report today. We are awaiting further directions from the government...

K.V. Thrilokchandra

Deputy Commissioner