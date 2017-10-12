Casteism comes in the way of Matrupoorna scheme

more-in

Pregnant women in some villages are refusing to have freshly cooked meals provided to them under the Matrupoorna scheme because it is cooked by women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

S. Muniraju, Deputy Director of Department of Women and Child Welfare, revealed this at a review meeting at the Regional Commissioner’s office in Belagavi on Thursday.

Rakesh Singh, district in-charge secretary, told the officer to take steps to create awareness about the issues and campaign against untouchability in villages where such practices are reported.

Another reason for the low attendance in anganwadis was that women nearing delivery were unable to walk to the centres, he said and suggested the zilla panchayat staff to explore possibilities of delivering the food to their homes.

He stressed that Matrupoorna was an ambitious project launched recently by the state government and the district administration and the zilla panchayat were responsible for its implementation and had to tackle hitches that come their way. He said he would apprise the state government of the issues and concerns expressed by the officials and try to resolve them.

Crop damage

Around 9,448 hectares of crop had been damaged due to recent rainfall in the district. Most of the damaged crop is soya, officers said. They said that Belagavi district had received 19% less than the annual average rainfall. There has been no shortage of seed or fertilizer, they said.

District health and family welfare officer Appasaheb Naratti said that Ayush doctors were being employed in villages where it was difficult to depute allopathic doctors. He said the zilla panchayat was leading a blood donation drive in the district and collected more than the target. Patients from below poverty line families were getting blood free of cost from the district blood bank. A super speciality hospital has been approved for Belagavi city, he added.

The zilla panchayat would achieve one crore person days under MNREGA this year, CEO R. Ramachandran said. Rani Channamma Vijayotsava will be celebrated on October 23.